Former Liverpool star who scored on debut jailed for eight years following £6m drug bust

Layton Maxwell was just a teenager when he scored for Liverpool on his debut back in 1999.

However, despite being a huge prospect at the time, the Welsh midfielder opted to take a very different path in life.

After retiring from professional football nearly 15 years ago, Maxwell, now aged 43, became heavily involved in the supply of class-A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

Having been arrested recently for his role in organised drug crime, the former Liverpool and Swansea midfielder was summoned to court, where he was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

The court heard how Maxwell had allowed a gang, responsible for millions of pounds, to use his home as a ‘safehouse’ which was where over £6m in cocaine was being stored.

Police officers, who raided the ex-pro’s property found more than 60 kilos of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and other drug paraphernalia, as well as £250,000 in cash.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell, who was believed to be banking £500-per month from his involvement, acted as a ‘courier’ in the gang’s operation.

The former midfielder, along with other members of the gang, will now serve years in prison.