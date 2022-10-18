Gareth Southgate is set to keep tabs on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of selecting his World Cup squad with England.

With the World Cup occurring in the middle of the domestic season, many players are facing a battle to be fit after suffering injuries at club level.

With an international tournament usually held at the end of the season, if a player picks up an injury in the last few games for their club, they will have plenty of time to prove their fitness.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case this year, and the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James could be set to miss the World Cup next month.

As a result, Southgate is keeping tabs on Liverpool defender Gomez with a view to potentially giving him a place in the squad after a two-year break, according to the Telegraph.

Gomez has featured at both right-back and centre-back in the last few years for Liverpool, making him a useful, versatile option for Southgate if he does choose to select him in his squad ahead of the World Cup.