Lip reader works out Guardiola and Salah’s full-time Anfield exchange

Last weekend saw Liverpool beat title favourites Manchester City one-nil.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, ran out winners at Anfield following a brilliant second-half solo effort from Mo Salah.

The full-time whistle saw Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola and the day’s hero Salah engage in a brief exchange on the touchline and fans have been left wondering what the pair said.

As per the Mirror, having discussed the incident, a professional lip reader believes Guardiola and Salah discussed a refereeing decision and then the Spanish boss said: “Have a good season, good game, you too [hidden behind Salah]. There’s no doubt about it, not maybe – definite. It’s definite, definite.”

