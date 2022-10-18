“He winds me up” – Tim Sherwood blasts Leeds United man

Just like the majority of managers, Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch can be hot-headed but the American’s ‘over the top’ touchline animations are too much for Tim Sherwood.

It is never a surprise when managers get fired up on the edge of the pitch. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Spurs’ Antonio Conte and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are all huge characters whose emotions sometimes boil over.

However, one tactician whose reputation as a fiery individual has grown in recent weeks has been Marsch.

Having received a one-game touchline ban for poor conduct, the American knows all too well about some of the consequences associated with being a little too passionate, but Sherwood is unsympathetic.

“Jesse Marsch would wind me up,” Sherwood told TalkSPORT.

“Just looking at him. Sometimes I look at him and I think if I am in the other dugout, then I am ‘grrr’.

“I don’t know why. It’s nothing to do with that (being American). He’s over the top. It’s bravado – I don’t think he’s playing to the cameras, I think he’s very clever. I think he plays to that Elland Road crowd base and he knows that if he gets them on side, then it’s very difficult for the away team.

“I think he is capable of winding anyone up.”