“Heartbroken” ex-Spurs striker announces death of mother

Robbie Keane has confirmed that his mother has sadly passed away.

The former Spurs striker, who scored 122 goals in 306 appearances, is well-loved among fans of the Lilywhites.

However, taking to social media recently, the ex-Ireland international had a sad message for supporters.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing,” the retired 42-year-old said.

“My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met,” Keane wrote. “She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.

“You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.

“Words can’t adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever. I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always.

“It’s been the hardest thing to lose you, you meant so much to me, but you are in my heart Mum, and that’s where you’ll always be. I know that Heaven called you, but I wish you could have stayed, at least the memories I have of you, they will never fade.

“I did not want to lose you, but you did not go alone, because a part of me went with you, when Heaven called you home. So just remember one thing, we are not apart, you’re with me in my memories, and in my broken heart.”