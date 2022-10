Jesse Marsch has a big regret after failing to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo on Deadline Day.

The 23-year-old is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe right now and will surely be one of the most coveted players next month during World Cup.

The Yorkshire club almost sealed a deal with Dutch star but in the last hours of transfer window Gakpo decided to stay at PSV. Journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m sure there will be a slight tinge of regret that they didn’t get the deal over the line in the summer when it was looking positive before the deal fell through on deadline day.

“Cody Gakpo is probably one of the most in-form players in Europe right now, so it’s no real surprise that he is thinking that he could play at a higher level and maybe go to a team that’s in the Champions League.” – said O’Rourke.