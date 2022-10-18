Karim Benzema says which club he wants to retire at

Karim Benzema has revealed that he wants to retire at Real Madrid.

The prolific Frenchman was finally crowned the world’s greatest footballer by winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or on Monday evening.

Following an emphatic 12 months that has seen him net 50 goals in 56 games (Live Score), Benzema was a lot of fans’ pick to lift the prestigious award, and their wish came true last night.

However, speaking after lifting the award, the 34-year-old weighed in on his future at Real Madrid and issued a no-nonsense statement.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano – confirming his desire to hang his boots up at the Santiago Bernabeu just after Monday’s ceremony, France’s Benzema, who will be expecting to make Les Bleus’ winter World Cup squad, said: “I will retire in Real Madrid. There’s no other option for me.”

Since joining Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Lyon all the way back in 2009, Benzema, who has 12 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 615 matches, in all competitions, scoring 328 goals along the way.

The experienced striker’s contributions have helped Los Blancos win 23 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.