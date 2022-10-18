Leandro Trossard makes his way onto the target list of big European club

Brighton have impressed many with their performances in the Premier League this season and coinciding with that is the form of Leandro Trossard.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and assisted a further two across nine Premier League matches this season with his hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield being his stand-out moment.

The Belgian international has been at Brighton since 2019 after arriving from Belgium and his name is often linked with several big clubs across Europe.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the rumours surrounding Trossard are likely to catch fire and already his name is being mentioned when it comes to a big club in Spain.

According to Todofichajes, Trossard is a target for Atletico Madrid as they look to add to their attack next summer.

The Madrid club will not be able to spend huge amounts of money during the summer window and therefore, Trossard provides them with the ideal solution.

Atletico will face competition from Chelsea for the Brighton star, according to the report, as the Blues have already made contact with his agent several times.

Trossard is likely to make a move at the end of this season but where he ends up won’t be known for some time, as there is a long way to go in the hunt for his signature.