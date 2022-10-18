Man United sweating on late fitness tests from two key players

Manchester United are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season so far.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, are set to welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for a mouth-watering mid-week Premier League encounter.

United will be desperate to get one up on their London rivals but Ten Hag will know that in order to achieve that, his side must improve on their most recent performance against Newcastle United.

Failing to breach the Magpies’ net last weekend, United, who have been forced to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo up front, will need as much firepower as they can get if they’re to outscore Conte’s surging Lilywhites.

However, where that offensive help may come from is unknown. Striker Anthony Martial, who has been out suffering from a back injury, could make a return to action but his potential inclusion, along with Christian Eriksen’s, will depend on the results of a late fitness test.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who are reporting that the Red Devils are set to learn both players’ fitness condition ahead of Wednesday night’s domestic showdown.

Eriksen missed his first game of the season last weekend after being ruled out with an illness but Ten Hag is set to confirm both players’ status in his pre-match press conference later on Tuesday.