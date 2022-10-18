Manchester United charged for incident that occurred against Newcastle

Manchester United have been charged for an incident that occurred against Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed.

At the beginning of the second half, an incident occurred where Manchester United felt they scored a legitimate goal which was disallowed by the officials.

Nick Pope was passed the ball by one of the Newcastle defenders, but the England international believed the ball wasn’t in-play as he set up to take a free-kick.

Ronaldo swooped in, and dribbled away with the ball before slotting home, but the referee disallowed the goal.

The Manchester United players surrounded the referee in numbers and as a result, the FA have announced that they’ve now been charged. You can read the full statement in the tweet below.

You can understand the frustration of the Manchester United players as the Newcastle defender clearly plays the ball, but with Pope setting up for his own free-kick, it’s a little bit of poor sportsmanship from Ronaldo to try and take advantage.

The reaction from the Manchester United players, however, was completely unnecessary and it’s no surprise to see the FA make this statement a few days later.