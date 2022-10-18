Manchester United interested in 34-year-old who spent six years at Liverpool

Manchester United are reportedly interested in former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, bringing in a new goalkeeper could be high on the agenda of Manchester United.

Dean Henderson is currently out on loan at Nottingham Forest, but after getting another taste of first-team Premier League football, he may look to secure a permanent move away from Manchester United. Martin Dubravka was brought in on loan during the summer transfer window, but Erik ten Hag is yet to give him his debut.

Now, according to Het Laaset Nieuws (via TEAMtalk), Manchester United are considering making a move for former Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet.

Mignolet spent six years with Liverpool, winning the Champions League in the process before joining Club Brugge back in his home country of Belgium.

A former Liverpool player would rarely join Manchester United or vice versa, but the salary likely to be offered to Mignolet to see out his career could be too difficult to turn down.

If Ten Hag is willing to allow Mignolet to feature in cup games or Europe, then it could be a good move for the Belgian goalkeeper.