Manchester United transfer target Diogo Costa is set to be offered a new deal to increase his release clause from £51m.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the coming months, with David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season. One player they have been linked with is Porto goalkeeper Costa, and according to Diario de Noticias, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature.

Costa is more comfortable with the ball at his feet than De Gea, which could be the main reason that Erik ten Hag is looking to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, according to O Jogo, Porto are looking to tie him down to a new contract in order to increase his release clause, which currently stands at £51m.

If Costa is confident of securing a move to Manchester United, then signing a new contract might not be in his best interest.

If Porto increase his release clause then a deal to bring Costa to Old Trafford could become too expensive and United may have to look elsewhere.