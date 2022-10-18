Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

However, it now appears that Manchester United may reignite their interest in the Barcelona midfielder, with Fichajes reporting that they would be willing to pay €80m to bring him to Old Trafford.

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.
More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Southgate keeping tabs on Liverpool star ahead of the World Cup after two-year absence
Simon Jordan thinks Leicester boss has his days numbered at King Power Stadium
Paul Robinson says Patrick Bamford made ‘the most of it’ during Gabriel incident

Despite bringing in Casemiro in the summer transfer window, Manchester United will need to solve their midfield problems long-term. The former Real Madrid man entered his thirties this year, so signing a younger midfielder such as De Jong would be a smart move.

It’s unclear as to whether De Jong would be interested in a move to Manchester United after staying at Barcelona in the summer, but there is a chance he could become frustrated at the Spanish club.

De Jong has only started four games in the league so far this season, so he could look to leave Barcelona in search of more regular football.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.