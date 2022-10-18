Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

However, it now appears that Manchester United may reignite their interest in the Barcelona midfielder, with Fichajes reporting that they would be willing to pay €80m to bring him to Old Trafford.

Despite bringing in Casemiro in the summer transfer window, Manchester United will need to solve their midfield problems long-term. The former Real Madrid man entered his thirties this year, so signing a younger midfielder such as De Jong would be a smart move.

It’s unclear as to whether De Jong would be interested in a move to Manchester United after staying at Barcelona in the summer, but there is a chance he could become frustrated at the Spanish club.

De Jong has only started four games in the league so far this season, so he could look to leave Barcelona in search of more regular football.