Newcastle United have confirmed they have signed West Ham academy graduate Amadou Diallo.

The player, who was recently released by the Hammers, has reached an ‘out-of-window’ agreement with the Magpies which will now see him leave London in favour of St James’ Park.

During the young winger’s time with the Hammers, he featured in 54 youth matches, directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.