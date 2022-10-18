Newcastle United announce they have signed West Ham winger

Newcastle United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have confirmed they have signed West Ham academy graduate Amadou Diallo.

The player, who was recently released by the Hammers, has reached an ‘out-of-window’ agreement with the Magpies which will now see him leave London in favour of St James’ Park.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano pays tribute to Chelsea star who is one of the best “of his generation”

More Stories / Latest News
Agent of Manchester United and Arsenal target addresses his future
Manchester United target to be offered new deal to increase £51m release clause
Manchester United charged for incident that occurred against Newcastle

During the young winger’s time with the Hammers, he featured in 54 youth matches, directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.

More Stories Amadou Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.