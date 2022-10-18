Neymar facing two-year prison sentence following corruption charges

Neymar has been called to trial in Spain after being charged with alleged fraud and corruption related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona back in 2013.

The talented Brazilian arrived at court accompanied by his parents and was required to testify.

Spanish prosecutors are requesting the PSG star serve a two-year jail sentence as well as pay a £8.7m fine.

The South American’s transfer has been under investigation since 2016 after a company called DIS filed a complaint.

In line with most South American pro players, Neymar’s sporting rights were owned by DIS at the time of his transfer to Barcelona and the company claims the two clubs, as well as the player himself, colluded to hide the full cost of the deal.