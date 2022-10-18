Neymar facing two-year prison sentence following corruption charges

Neymar has been called to trial in Spain after being charged with alleged fraud and corruption related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona back in 2013.
The talented Brazilian arrived at court accompanied by his parents and was required to testify.
Spanish prosecutors are requesting the PSG star serve a two-year jail sentence as well as pay a £8.7m fine.
Other defendants in the case include former Barcelona presidents – Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu.
The trial is due to end on October 31 2022.