Former Leeds keeper Paul Robinson believes referee made a right call to overturn Gabriel’s red card as there was ‘minimal’ contact by Arsenal defender.

Leeds suffered a tough defeat in a very controversial match at Elland Road which saw Patrick Bamford miss a penalty and referee overturn another penalty and a red card for Arsenal centre-back.

“I think the referee called it right, in all honesty,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.



“We had a 40-minute delay because of a power cut and that showed us how much we rely on technology because of the number of times it was used in that game.

“There would have a lot of decisions that were potentially wrong because he overturned decisions he didn’t see on the pitch without the use of technology.

“It was vitally important we had that for the last incident as I think it was a foul by Patrick.

“He pushes Gabriel so what the referee has done is deal with it in two lots. He’s looked at the initial incident which was Patrick on Gabriel, which was a foul. And then he’s looked at the incident where he’s kicked out at Patrick.

“Yes, he’s kicked out but the contact was minimal. He’s realised there was hardly any contact there and Patrick made a lot of it.

“It wasn’t a sending off so in both ways, the referee got it right. I thought the referee handled the game very well.” said Robinson.