PIF shocked after seeing deal Mike Ashley agreed; Eales now seeking new deal

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United’s new owners have reportedly been left shocked after discovering the lack of income generated by sponsors following agreements made by former owner Mike Ashley.

The club are believed to be in talks with current kit suppliers Castore over the possibility of terminating their contract.

Shirt sponsor Fun88 is also set to be axed after it emerged that they generate just £5m in revenue.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano pays tribute to Chelsea star who is one of the best “of his generation”

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes plays down Jürgen Klopp’s actions vs Man City ahead of Anfield clash
Conte punishes Spurs squad with push-ups following pre-Man United training mistake
(Video) Newcastle United star ruled out through injury until after World Cup

CEO Darren Eales is understood to be leading negotiations with the Englishman set to work on new and more lucrative deals for the coming seasons.

More Stories Darren Eales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.