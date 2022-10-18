PIF shocked after seeing deal Mike Ashley agreed; Eales now seeking new deal

Newcastle United’s new owners have reportedly been left shocked after discovering the lack of income generated by sponsors following agreements made by former owner Mike Ashley.

The club are believed to be in talks with current kit suppliers Castore over the possibility of terminating their contract.

Shirt sponsor Fun88 is also set to be axed after it emerged that they generate just £5m in revenue.

CEO Darren Eales is understood to be leading negotiations with the Englishman set to work on new and more lucrative deals for the coming seasons.