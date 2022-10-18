PSG are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in European football over the last few years. The Frenchman has managed seven goals so far for Leipzig this season in the Bundesliga and is starting to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to Fichajes, PSG are ready to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of Nkunku.

After such an impressive start to the season for Leipzig, it’s unlikely that the German club will be willing to let one of their key players leave on the cheap.

With Neymar and Lionel Messi now in their thirties, bringing in a player like Nkunku as a long-term replacement makes a lot of sense.

Nkunku is capable of playing through the middle as well as out wide, so his versatility would make him a useful option for both Chelsea and PSG.

Chelsea are more likely to be able to offer a regular starting place for Nkunku in the short term, so they could hold the advantage over PSG in this race.