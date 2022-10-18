Fabrizio Romano names “perfect fit” for PSG to replace Mbappe, says they also tried signing Man Utd star this summer

Fabrizio Romano has discussed potential striker signings for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of 2023, when they could face losing both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe is known to not be happy at PSG at the moment, as Romano recently reported here, and Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Of course, it’s not yet guaranteed that either player will leave, let alone both, but PSG could probably do with keeping an eye on top attacking players in the months ahead, just in case.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano played down the recent transfer rumours from Todo Fichajes linking PSG with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez in that area of the pitch, but also added that the Ligue 1 giants were already in the market for a big-name forward this summer.

Although PSG didn’t manage to get anyone in, Romano says they were eyeing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Gianluca Scamacca, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

“At the moment I don’t have any update or confirmation about PSG working to sign Lautaro Martinez,” Romano explained. “They wanted to sign a central striker already last summer with Lewandowski, Scamacca and Rashford in the list but it wasn’t possible; let’s see in 2023.

“I think Lautaro could be a perfect fit but he’s really loving his life at Inter, he just signed a new deal one year ago.”

Rashford has had his ups and downs for Man Utd, but one imagines most fans will still be pleased he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The England international has shown signs of being back to his best this season, and it’s easy to imagine that he could have really flourished in this PSG side due to the benefit of playing with so many other world class players.