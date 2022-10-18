Simeone comments on the summer’s Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid transfer rumours

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the latest transfer window but failed to make a move after being turned down by several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Manchester United superstar hoped to play in the Champions League this season and was seeking a move to a club in the competition, according to several outlets such as ESPN, but it never materialised as Man United took the public stance that he was not for sale.

Despite this, Ronaldo’s agent was looking for a team that he could join but many of Europe’s biggest clubs were not interested in the 37-year-old.

One of which was Atletico Madrid but the La Liga club quickly distanced themselves from the Real Madrid legend after fan protests, reported Sky Sports.

Speaking on the topic of Ronaldo, the Atleti boss Diego Simeone has now stated that he never spoke with the Man United star over a move this summer

The Argentine coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “I never talked to Cristiano Ronaldo to come here, never”.

“Just like I don’t see myself training Real Madrid, I don’t see Cristiano at Atletico Madrid either”.