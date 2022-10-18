TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan believes ‘time is up’ for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Leicester City have been struggling with results this season and find themselves joint last in the standings after ten games.

Jordan believes a ‘backlash of supporters’ is soon approaching and Rodgers might be on his way out very soon.

“I think Brendan, as much as I like him personally and I think he’s a very decent coach, I think his time is up at Leicester.

“I don’t think we’re seeing a huge backlash from the fan base, but I think it’s building.” – said Jordan for TalkSport.