Spurs in line to sign Juventus midfielder deemed surplus to requirements

Juventus have decided that Weston McKennie no longer has a future in Turin.

According to recent reports, the Old Lady have deemed the USMNT international surplus to requirements and are now prepared to listen to offers.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim McKennie does not have a future with the Serie A giants beyond the end of the season, with the club set to welcome offers as early as the January transfer window.

When it comes to potential suitors, one club is credited with having the most interest – Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

MORE: Barcelona star “perfect” signing for Arsenal but too early to say if he made the wrong decision, says Fabrizio Romano

In line with the Lilywhites’ impressive record when it comes to poaching players from Italy’s top flight and developing their game to adapt to the Premier League, there is no club better at it than Spurs, and that has been echoed by the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

When it comes to McKennie though, he is another player Conte will feel he can develop further.

The American midfielder is still just 24 years old and has the right kind of attributes required to be a success in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League, and considering his diminishing status at Juventus, Spurs will probably fancy their chances of securing another bargain.