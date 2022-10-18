Tottenham could make another move for favourite of Paratici after failing with summer attempt

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo is a target for Tottenham in future windows after the Premier League club made a failed attempt to sign the Italian this summer.

That is according Gianluca di Marzio, who revealed during a chat with Wettfreunde, that Spurs were the only club that tried to sign Zaniolo during the last window but their attempts failed.

Di Marzio stated: “Nicolo Zaniolo only had one real approach in the summer and that was from Tottenham. Tottenham tried to get him but with a swap deal with other players or a loan option and Roma didn’t want to sell the player under those conditions.”

However, the journalist also stated that the London club could make another move in the near future as Zaniolo is a favourite of Tottenham’s director of football, Fabio Paratici.

“Only Tottenham can come back because Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is one of the sporting directors who has wanted Zaniolo for a long time – even when he was at Juventus.”

A move for Zaniolo could be an easy one for Spurs as the 23-year-old’s contract expires in 2024.

This means that next summer will be one of the last opportunities for Roma to receive a fee for the midfielder should the Italian fail to sign a new deal and that could play into Tottenham’s hands as they are likely to be open to selling and the price will be cheaper.