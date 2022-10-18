Video: Emotional Higuain in tears after playing final match of his career

Inter Miami were beaten 3-0 by New York City in the MLS Cup play-offs last night and it signalled the end of the legendary career of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine striker announced his retirement at the start of the month as he calls time on a career that saw the 34-year-old play for seven clubs, with his longest stint coming at Real Madrid, where he won a total of six trophies, which includes three La Ligas.

Higuain also had stints at AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli and Chelsea and was capped 75 times for Argentina.

Last night’s defeat meant that the striker’s legendary career had come to an end and it was an emotional moment for the 34-year-old.