Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss their upcoming game against Tottenham.

Martial was unavailable for Manchester United against Newcastle after suffering an early injury against Everton the week before.

The French forward has been in impressive form this season despite his injuries, and Ten Hag has now confirmed that he will once again be watching from the stands.

?? “Anthony Martial is not available. With [Christian] Eriksen, we have to wait. He was just on the pitch. We have to see how he recovers from that and then we will make a decision tomorrow.” Erik ten Hag gives a team news update ahead of Spurs. ?? pic.twitter.com/ywopQOWl5H — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a rare start against Newcastle last time out, so it will be interesting to see if he is once again chosen to lead the line against Tottenham.