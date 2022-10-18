Video: Kylian Mbappe booed by fans entering Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris

Real Madrid and France’s Karim Benzema was crowned 2022 Ballon d’Or winner last night, but another story emerged from Paris as Kylian Mbappe showed up to the ceremony.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar finished sixth in the overall standings for the award and was booed by fans as he entered the venue. The jeers were clearly audible on the broadcast as it seemed like there were many angry PSG fans at the event.

This comes after several outlets reported last week that the French star wants to leave the club as soon as possible, which the forward denied after PSG’s 1-0 win over rivals Marseille at the weekend, reports ESPN.

Mbappe was not booed by the home fans at the Parc des Princes at the weekend but that was not the case in Paris last night.