(Video) Newcastle United star ruled out through injury until after World Cup

Newcastle United fans – look away now.

Record signing and star striker Alexander Isak has been ruled out through injury until after next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Swedish striker, who joined from Real Sociedad in the summer for an eye-watering £63m, injured himself during a recent training session and it has now been confirmed that the 23-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Relaying the news, Sky Sports News said: “Alexander Isak has been ruled until after the World Cup.

“Bad news for Newcastle […] He broke down in training last week with a reoccurring thigh injury he suffered last month.”