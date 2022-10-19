Dutch star Cody Gakpo admits he almost joined Leeds United on Deadline Day.

The 23-year-old decided in last hours of transfer window to stay at PSV and reject moves to Leeds United and Southampton.

Gakpo has been one of the most in-form players in Europe this season, already bagging 13 goals for his club so far.

“I was close to leaving,” the £40 million-rated Dutch international explains. “I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United.

“In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame for me and my development. Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But also (a shame) for PSV because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

“(In the final week of the window) I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed. But it was a stressful period.”