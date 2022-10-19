Agbonlahor thinks Jurgen Klopp is frustrated this season because of Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp has been in the news a lot of late and before his actions against Manchester City on Sunday, the German coach’s comments on state-funded clubs was a topic of conversation in the football world.

Speaking ahead of the Man City game this past weekend, Klopp stated that Liverpool cannot compete with clubs backed financially by states – which includes the Manchester club.

Klopp stated via the Liverpool Echo: “Nobody can compete with City.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs.

“Liverpool can not act like them. It is not possible, not possible.”

The Liverpool boss made a clear reference to Erling Haaland in his comments and talkSPORT pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor, thinks the Norwegian striker is the reason Klopp is frustrated this season.

Agbonlahor believes Haaland is the reason Klopp is frustrated

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Haaland has been in sensational form for Man City and already has 20 goals across 14 games in all competitions this season.

Agbonlahor thinks the striker is the root of Klopp’s visible frustration this season, with the former footballer stating on talkSPORT:

“When you look at him, maybe he is frustrated at how good Haaland has done because if you look at both squads, Liverpool have been fighting Manchester City, going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the last three, four seasons.

“In the summer, Haaland has come to City and Nunez has gone to Liverpool but it is not as if City went out and bought more players.

“I’m looking at it and I’m thinking, is it more frustration from Klopp at how good Haaland’s done and how Nunez hasn’t”.