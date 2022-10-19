(Video) Miguel Almiron scores worldie for Newcastle against Everton

Miguel Almiron made it 1-0 against Everton at St. James’ Park on Wednesday with a magnificent curling shot into the top corner.

A cross from Kieran Trippier left Newcastle forwards and Everton defenders scrambling in the box. Joelinton retrieved the ball and set up Bruno Guimaraes for a shot outside the box, who was unselfish and passed to Almiron.

The 28-year-old struck it first time and had Newcastle supporters straight off their seats after the remarkable finish was impossible to reach for Jordan Pickford.

? WHAT A FINISH ? Miguel Almiron puts Newcastle in front with a gorgeous curling shot#PLonPrime #NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/KneRZjghbO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

The Magpies are currently fifth in the table after seeing out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Three points tonight would further boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Footage courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.