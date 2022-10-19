(Video) Miguel Almiron scores worldie for Newcastle against Everton

Miguel Almiron made it 1-0 against Everton at St. James’ Park on Wednesday with a magnificent curling shot into the top corner. 

A cross from Kieran Trippier left Newcastle forwards and Everton defenders scrambling in the box. Joelinton retrieved the ball and set up Bruno Guimaraes for a shot outside the box, who was unselfish and passed to Almiron.

The 28-year-old struck it first time and had Newcastle supporters straight off their seats after the remarkable finish was impossible to reach for Jordan Pickford.

The Magpies are currently fifth in the table after seeing out a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Three points tonight would further boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Footage courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

