Antonio Conte admits Man Utd deserved to win in honest post-match interview

Antonio Conte has reflected on his team’s performance as Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.



In a highly anticipated top-four clash, the Red Devils came out victorious after goals from midfield duo Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured the three points in a tense evening at Old Trafford.

Spurs had the chance to go second place in the Premier League with a win tonight after Manchester City dropped points to Liverpool last weekend. They now remain in third place, but close behind them are United and Chelsea, who both have a game in hand over Antonio Conte’s side.

Conte gives honest admission after loss

Post-match, Conte said: “United deserved to win, they played a really good game. In our side, when the level needs to be high, we need to improve a lot and be better than today.



“United showed today they are much better than us. I consider United a really good team.”