Arsenal transfer target claims he used to try learn from Thierry Henry

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo has claimed he looked up to Thierry Henry when trying to improve his game.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV in recent months after an impressive couple of seasons for the Dutch club.

One club showing an interest is Arsenal, according to the Mirror, and Gakpo has now said something which could interest Arsenal fans.

Gakpo is a winger who is also capable of playing through the middle, sharing some similarities to Arsenal legend Henry.

What next for Cody Gakpo?
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United receive major boost ahead of Tottenham clash
Video: Two Arsenal players miss training ahead of Europa League clash
Leeds United interested in making a move for Juventus midfielder

Henry was in fact a player Gakpo looked up to when trying to improve his game, due to playing in similar positions.

“I’m a tall winger, but when you look for tall wingers there aren’t so many, so a few years ago I started watching Henry. He was more of a striker, but he was also tall and he liked to play off the side like me. I watched clips of him and tried to learn something from him,” said Gakpo, as quoted by The Times.

If Gakpo is a fan of Henry then there’s possibly a chance he may want to replicate what he did with Arsenal. Henry will go down as one of the greatest ever forwards Arsenal has ever seen, and with The Gunners showing an interest in him, it could be Gakpo’s next destination in his career.

 

More Stories Cody Gakpo Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.