Barcelona targeting €55m Man City star in January move

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and plan to make another move for the midfielder in January.

Silva has been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou for some time now and that was the case again over the summer, but nothing materialised as the Portugal international remains at the Etihad.

The 28-year-old is as important as ever in Pep Guardiola’s side but the possibility of a move could increase next summer.

However, Barcelona want to acquire Silva’s services in January, reports Todofichajes, and the report states that Man City would accept the midfielder’s departure should he wish.

The transfer would reportedly set Barca back €55m plus add-ons, states Todofichajes, with Silva said to have everything agreed with the Catalan club.

With Barcelona still monitoring their spending, the report states that the La Liga giants would be happy to sell Frenkie de Jong to fund a move for Silva.

The Dutch midfielder was linked with an exit from Barca this summer but the midfielder decided to stay and fight for his place.

With Silva being a crucial star for Guardiola it would be hard to see City letting him go mid-season, no matter the price. It is possible that the Portugal international leaves next summer but in January, that does not make sense from a Man City point of view.