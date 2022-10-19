(Video) Bruno Fernandes nets remarkable finish to make it 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Fernandes has made it 2-0 to Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur with a remarkable goal.

The Portugal international struck an impressive first-time shot that went curling in to the top corner and all but secured United’s three points on the night.

He joined fellow midfielder Fred on the scoresheet, who put the Red Devils ahead early in the second half after the team came close to scoring several times in the first 45 minutes.

The goal is Fernandes’ second goal of the season and the 28-year-old will hope it reignites the same goalscoring form he reached during his first two seasons in Manchester.

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.

