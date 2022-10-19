Chelsea’s injury concerns continue to grow as midfielder Conor Gallagher was forced off the pitch early against Brentford on Wednesday night.

The England international was forced off after just 16 minutes and replaced by Mateo Kovacic. It’s unclear whether the substitution was precautionary or because the 22-year-old was unable to continue.

Gallagher has made eight Premier League appearances so far this season and is looking to cement his place in Chelsea’s starting eleven after an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace. He will also be keen on performing well in hopes of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad, which will travel to Qatar in early November.

If sidelined, Gallagher will join teammates Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana, who are all out of action leading up to and likely including the World Cup.

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League table and are currently unbeaten since the appointment of new manager Graham Potter. After Brentford, they will face top-four rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22.