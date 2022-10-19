Chelsea set their sights on Dutch international in €40m deal

Chelsea have set their sights on Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Todd Boehly looks to continue to splash the cash.

Danjuma has struggled with injuries so far this season but returned to the Villarreal side scoring a brace against Osasuna. The Dutchman played a pivotal role in Villarreal’s Champions League run last season.

Danjuma struck six times in the Champions League last season, as well as ten times in La Liga.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, and according to Fichajes, Chelsea could make a move for the winger in January in a €40m deal.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failing to impress at Chelsea so far in their careers, Graham Potter could be looking to bring in another versatile forward.

Chelsea’s front three is often fluid, so having a player capable of playing in multiple positions across the front line can be useful. Danjuma has operated as a central striker as well as a winger during his time in Spain, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea showing an interest in him.