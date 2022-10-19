Chelsea star wants Newcastle move in January despite Potter’s words

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is said to want to leave Chelsea for Newcastle with the Magpies possibly making a move in January.

That is according to Todofichajes, who report that Newcastle has already received a yes from the American and it would only be necessary to agree a deal with Chelsea for the winger.

Newcastle are willing to spend up to €40m in order to complete the transfer, states the report, and the Tyneside club could make their move in January.

Pulisic’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024 but the 24-year-old is not a regular starter with the Blues and was said to be frustrated by the lack of game time under previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Pulisic has started just two games for Chelsea in the Premier League this season with Potter playing him from the off against Wolves recently. However, the American has not started since and the Blues have won their last five games in a row, four of which were without the winger.

The 24-year-old is likely to grow frustrated again but Potter has given him hope by saying things can change quickly.

The Chelsea boss stated about the American’s situation at Chelsea via the Evening Standard:

“I am not saying I am right all the time, I am not but somebody has got to make the call. With Christian, I would say he has been fantastic around the place, been really good with teammates, and contributed against Wolves.

“He is pushing for a place, pushing for a start. Things change quickly in football and he needs to be ready.”

Should things not change, however, a move to Newcastle could be on the cards.