Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of two of Arsenal’s key players amid reported interest from other clubs.

Arsenal are enjoying one of their best starts to a season in the Premier League and currently sit four points clear at the top of the table.

Two players who have played a pivotal role in their early success are William Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Understandably, Arsenal will want to tie them down to long-term contracts, and Romano has now provided us with an update via his Substack column, exclusively with CaughtOffside.

“Arsenal are optimistic about the contract situation of both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Saka and Saliba have become two key players for Arsenal, particularly this season,” said Romano.

For a young player, there aren’t many clubs better suited to continue your development. Mikel Arteta shows immense faith in younger players and they’re currently competing at the top of the Premier League.

However, with excellent performances comes interest from other clubs, but Romano has confirmed that there is no concrete interest in Saliba or Saka at the moment.

“I’m told there’s nothing concrete with any other clubs as of now,” added Romano.

Losing either Saka or Saliba would be catastrophic for Arsenal, so securing new contracts for two of their key players will be just as important as making any new signings.