Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano tips “underrated” Chelsea star to make England squad

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make the World Cup squad with England.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Gareth Southgate will be keeping a close eye on some of the players eligible to play for England with a view to calling them up to his squad ready for November.

Due to the World Cup taking place in the middle of the season, Southgate’s pool of players is getting smaller by the day due to injuries picked up playing at club level.

This could mean we see one or two players who wouldn’t usually make the squad being selected come November.

Romano has now tipped one Chelsea players he believes deserves the chance to play at the World Cup with England.

“I think Ruben Loftus-Cheek deserves better consideration. He can play in multiple positions and he’s performing well under Graham Potter. The next two to three weeks will be crucial but I believe Loftus-Cheek is underrated,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack.

Loftus-Cheek’s versatility could make him a really useful option for Southgate at the World Cup. With Reece James out injured and doubts over the fitness of Kyle Walker, Loftus-Cheek’s ability to play as a wing-back as well as in central midfield could mean he has a good chance of convincing Southgate to give him the opportunity.