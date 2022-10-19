Manchester United are yet to decide whether to offer goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract.

De Gea’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with January only a few months away, the Manchester United goalkeeper will soon be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in Europe.

No player has started more games for Manchester United this season, so a decision will need to be made soon as to whether to offer him a new deal or begin searching for a new goalkeeper.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in recent months, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his situation, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Right now, there’s still nothing decided on the goalkeeper front at Manchester United. You may have seen United linked with Simon Mignolet yesterday, but I’m told there’s nothing advanced there,” said Romano.

Erik ten Hag may be unsure as to whether he wants De Gea to be his number one going forward and there’s little chance that the Spaniard would be happy to sit on the bench as a backup.

“De Gea would love to stay at Manchester United and the message from him has been very clear, but it’s now up to Erik ten Hag and the club to decide what to do,” added Romano.

Manchester United and Ten Hag will have to make a decision fast as De Gea may become unsettled and receive temptation to leave in January.