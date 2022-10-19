Football finance expert says Newcastle may secure £200m FFP workaround

Eddie Howe mentioned in his press conference this week that Newcastle still have to deal with Financial Fair Play but the Magpies could use naming rights to increase their revenue in order to spend more.

As per i Paper, Magpies CEO Darren Eales recently revealed the Tyneside club intend to utilise the companies linked to their Saudi-backed owners as a means of expanding their commercial revenue, just like Manchester City did with companies such as Etihad.

Eales also suggested that Newcastle are considering the possibility of a naming-rights deal for St. James’ Park, which would allow the club to boost income under financial fair play rules.

The CEO insisted supporters would be consulted over any potential naming rights deal as the club’s fans protested when their stadium was named the Sports Direct Arena under the previous ownership of Mike Ashley.

With regards to naming rights, finance expert Doctor Dan Plumley believes that over the course of a ten-year agreement, Newcastle could earn in the region of £200m with a stadium naming-rights deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, the football finance expert said: “I think this will come down to two things.

“Historically, we’re looking at deals that have been done before. The other thing is the background of the Premier League taking a closer look at deals and seeing if they constitute fair value. That links to the ownership at Newcastle, as we know.

“As a result of that, it won’t be outrageously high because they will have to play the game a little bit.

“The benchmark was the £40m-a-year City deal with Etihad. But if we look lower than that, some of the figures that are doing the rounds with Everton and Tottenham are around £20m.”