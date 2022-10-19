(Video) Fred opens the scoring for Manchester Utd against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are 1-0 up at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from an unlikely scorer, Fred.



The Brazilian was assisted by Jadon Sancho to slot it away with a first-time deflected shot against Hugo Lloris and put United ahead on the night. The midfielder had fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag this season but has likely bought himself more minutes on the pitch after an impressive performance and goal.

Man Utd are in front against Spurs! Fred's effort goes in via a deflection! ? Watch #MUNTOT LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsMnOae pic.twitter.com/pCp60RX3KY — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

United looked rampant in the first half and were unlucky to go into the half-time interval without a goal. Three points could take the side closer to the top four, which is a key aim for the Manchester side this season.

Footage courtesy of Prime Video Sport.