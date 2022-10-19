Journalist concerned as he “can’t understand” how Manchester United star keeps his place

Manchester United host Tottenham on Thursday night as they look to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag opted for just one change from the side that drew to Newcastle United, with Marcus Rashford coming in for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United struggled to break down Newcastle and could quite easily have lost the game, with Joelinton hitting the post twice in quick succession.

Despite the disappointing result, Ten Hag failed to make a change in midfield, and journalist George Smith struggled to understand, as seen in the tweet below.

Fred appears to be the main concern for Smith, with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen finding themselves on the bench.

The Brazilian didn’t have the best of games last time out, and McTominay has been impressive so far this season in a partnership with Eriksen, so leaving both out makes little sense.

Eriksen has been struggling with injury and did miss the game against Newcastle last time out, but it appears Smith believes that McTominay deserves the starting spot ahead of Fred against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

