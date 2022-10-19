Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict following Liverpool’s crucial win against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has given an honest reflection on his side’s performance as Liverpool saw out a crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday evening.

After a disappointing start to the season for the Merseyside team, momentum is starting to build again at Liverpool after two consecutive wins have boosted them to seventh place in the Premier League table.

Darwin Nunez headed home his first Anfield goal before the interval against West Ham, which was enough to secure all three points on the night for the club.

Alisson Becker was also a hero on the night after saving a penalty from the ever-threatening Jarrod Bowen, who went down in the box under a challenge from Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. After initially waving the penalty claims off, Stuart Attwell was told to check the VAR monitor showing a replay of the foul, before blowing his whistle for a spot-kick.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to East Midlands to take on 19th place Nottingham Forest.

Klopp was impressed with Liverpool’s performance but wants more

Post-match, Klopp told Prime Video: “We could’ve done better but the result is outstanding. Very important, love it. But yeah, there are moments when we just have to force ourselves to play more football. Between the lines they had no solution for us.”



He added: “We scored a wonderful goal and Alli [Alisson] doesn’t only set up goals or scores them, he saves them.”