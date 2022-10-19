Jurgen Klopp preparing surprise move for £130k-a-week Crystal Palace star

Liverpool are reportedly considering making an attempt to sign Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer with his contract expiring at the end of the season. 

The winger is a very talented player and many of England’s biggest clubs are expected to make an attempt to sign the Palace star next summer.

One of those is said to be Liverpool, with Calciomercato reporting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is beginning to show an interest in the 29-year-old.

The report states that the Reds may even look to lure the player to Anfield in January when a cut-price transfer could twist Palace’s arm.

Wilfried Zaha to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer?
Crystal Palace are likely to make another attempt to tie Zaha down to a new contract as the winger has spent most of his career at the London club.

The Eagles should do this before the big English clubs make their move as Palace will not be able to match their offers if they go bigger than the star’s current £130,000-a-week contract.

