Leeds are interested in making move for Juventus versatile midfielder Weston McKennie.

Reporter Simon Phillips suggests Radrizzani will look to go again for the 24-year-old who was linked with a move to Yorkshire club during Marcelo Bielsa tenure.

The Whites were rumored to be interested in a £20million transfer for the USA international, who Chris Smith of 90min described as a “pressing monster.”

According to the report, Leeds is one of up to eight clubs that are “interested” in and “watching” the midfielder.

The USMNT star has the same agent as Leeds star Brenden Aaronson and Orta believes agent connections could help Leeds land the midfielder.