Liverpool will take on West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday, October 19.

After being plagued with injuries throughout the first half of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side has finally been given a boost ahead of their clash with the Hammers tonight.

Both Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to feature for Liverpool this league campaign but have been named on the bench tonight for the first time this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also recovered quickly from the injury he sustained against league leaders Arsenal on October 9. He returned to feature in the second half as the Merseyside team overturned Manchester City in a triumphant 1-0 win last weekend.

Diogo Jota sidelined:

Despite the returning players, they club were dealt an injury blow when Diogo Jota left the pitch at Anfield on Sunday. The Portugal international’s injury extent has been confirmed and Jota will, unfortunately, miss all football until after the World Cup in December.