Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.

Leao’s profile is a rare one in football as a winger. The AC Milan forward stands at six foot and two inches, with most wingers tending to be under six foot.

Now, according to Milan News, Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leao. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that AC Milan were looking to tie Leao down to a new deal, but could interest from the Premier League tempt him to move on?

It’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe showing an interest in Leao. The Portuguese international has been exceptional in both the Serie A and in Europe.

Leao has managed four goals in nine league games so far this season.