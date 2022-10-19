Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge

Manchester United FC
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail following a private court hearing over allegations of attempted rape and other offences.

The 21-year-old was originally arrested back in January and has not played for the Manchester club over the last ten months.

Greenwood was arrested again on Saturday and was charged with attempted rape, assault and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, reports the Guardian.

The youngster appeared at Manchester magistrates court following the charge, where a judge had refused his request to be released on bail and by that point, he had spent two nights in the cells

However, in a private hearing at Minshull Street crown court in Manchester on Wednesday, Judge John Potter granted Greenwood bail with a number of conditions.

According to the Guardian, the Man United footballer is not allowed to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and must reside in Bowdon, near Altrincham in Greater Manchester.

Greenwood is expected to be released from prison on Wednesday having spent a total of four nights in custody.

The charges against Mason Greenwood are one count of attempted rape, said to have taken place on 22 October 2021, and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in December 2021, reports the Guardian.

He is also charged with “repeatedly engaging” in coercive and controlling behaviour, which allegedly included monitoring the complainant’s social media accounts and “making threats and derogatory comments towards her, amounting to a serious effect upon her”.

