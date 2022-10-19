(Video) Hugo Lloris denies rampant United: Man United first-half highlights against Tottenham

Manchester United are unlucky to not be ahead against Tottenham Hotspur after having five shots on target in the first half.

Antony lit up the pitch with his trademark skill of cutting in from the right-wing to take a curling shot on his left foot.

He forced a save from Lloris in the first 45 minutes as well as coming inches away from scoring after hitting the post.

Almost a delicious goal for Antony at Old Trafford ? Watch #MUNTOT LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsM6L8e pic.twitter.com/fnyRxRJhJH — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have all hit the target so far this evening but we’re unable to break the deadlock as the match remains goalless at the break.

Footage courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport.